Tahir Gozal: "Our goal and mission remain unchanged"

Thirty-three years have passed since the Khojaly tragedy, one of the darkest chapters in Azerbaijan’s history and a painful reminder of the genocide committed against Azerbaijanis.

For many years, speaking about Karabakh was difficult, and we commemorated the Khojaly genocide outside of its homeland, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag Football Club President Tahir Gozal shared his thoughts on the 1992 Khojaly genocide in a statement to the club’s press service:

"Thanks to the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of our Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, we can now speak of Karabakh with pride. We have returned to our rightful lands, and today, the Azerbaijani flag flies high in Khojaly. Now, we can honor the memory of the innocent victims of the genocide on their homeland. I am certain that the souls of our martyrs rest in peace.

We will never forget the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific tragedies in world history. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, 613 innocent people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly individuals, were brutally killed. Another 150 went missing, and over 1,000 were taken hostage. These atrocities are not just a tragedy for Azerbaijan but for all of humanity. The world must remember what happened that night, and indifference is not an option. We hope that international communities will recognize the Khojaly tragedy for what it truly was - an act of genocide."

Reflecting on Qarabag's unique mission during the years of occupation, Gozal emphasized the club’s deep responsibility:

"Qarabag has always carried a special mission. Our name has compelled us to uphold our responsibilities both on and off the field, to fight with dignity in every competition we enter. We have strived to represent and elevate the name of Qarabag across Europe.

More than just results, what defines us is our fighting spirit, unwavering determination, and resilience on the pitch. There have been matches we lost, but we never lost our will to fight. Behind this determination stands the name of Qarabag and the unwavering love and support of our people.

As the leading force in Azerbaijani football, our team has made history in European competitions, bringing joy to our fans while proudly carrying the name of Qarabag on the international stage. Our goal and mission remain unchanged: we will continue to do everything in our power to represent Qarabag with honor across Europe.”

Idman.biz