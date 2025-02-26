26 February 2025
EN

Tahir Gozal: "Our goal and mission remain unchanged"

Football
News
26 February 2025 11:43
17
Tahir Gozal: "Our goal and mission remain unchanged"

Thirty-three years have passed since the Khojaly tragedy, one of the darkest chapters in Azerbaijan’s history and a painful reminder of the genocide committed against Azerbaijanis.

For many years, speaking about Karabakh was difficult, and we commemorated the Khojaly genocide outside of its homeland, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag Football Club President Tahir Gozal shared his thoughts on the 1992 Khojaly genocide in a statement to the club’s press service:

"Thanks to the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of our Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, we can now speak of Karabakh with pride. We have returned to our rightful lands, and today, the Azerbaijani flag flies high in Khojaly. Now, we can honor the memory of the innocent victims of the genocide on their homeland. I am certain that the souls of our martyrs rest in peace.

We will never forget the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific tragedies in world history. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, 613 innocent people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly individuals, were brutally killed. Another 150 went missing, and over 1,000 were taken hostage. These atrocities are not just a tragedy for Azerbaijan but for all of humanity. The world must remember what happened that night, and indifference is not an option. We hope that international communities will recognize the Khojaly tragedy for what it truly was - an act of genocide."

Reflecting on Qarabag's unique mission during the years of occupation, Gozal emphasized the club’s deep responsibility:

"Qarabag has always carried a special mission. Our name has compelled us to uphold our responsibilities both on and off the field, to fight with dignity in every competition we enter. We have strived to represent and elevate the name of Qarabag across Europe.

More than just results, what defines us is our fighting spirit, unwavering determination, and resilience on the pitch. There have been matches we lost, but we never lost our will to fight. Behind this determination stands the name of Qarabag and the unwavering love and support of our people.

As the leading force in Azerbaijani football, our team has made history in European competitions, bringing joy to our fans while proudly carrying the name of Qarabag on the international stage. Our goal and mission remain unchanged: we will continue to do everything in our power to represent Qarabag with honor across Europe.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Adnan Ahmadzada’s successor becomes sponsor of Kapaz FK
14:53
Football

Adnan Ahmadzada’s successor becomes sponsor of Kapaz FK

The difficult days of Kapaz football club are now behind them
Kapaz defender: "We are humans, not robots"
14:37
Football

Kapaz defender: "We are humans, not robots"

The 28-year-old Portuguese center-back shared his thoughts on the match
Historic underdog reaches Portuguese Cup semifinals
14:17
Football

Historic underdog reaches Portuguese Cup semifinals

A historic moment has unfolded in the Portuguese Cup, as a fourth-division club has reached the semifinals

National team head coach: "The girls did their best"
13:36
Football

National team head coach: "The girls did their best"

He shared his thoughts on the games played in Albania as part of the second qualification round of the European Championship
Mahir Emreli's move to Seoul delayed - REASON revealed
12:48
Football

Mahir Emreli's move to Seoul delayed - REASON revealed

Azerbaijan national team forward Mahir Emreli's transfer to the South Korean club has been postponed

Clubs with the most homegrown players in the Big Five Leagues
12:10
Football

Clubs with the most homegrown players in the Big Five Leagues

The clubs with the most homegrown players in the Big Five leagues have been revealed

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia
25 February 15:07
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia
Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce
24 February 11:00
Football

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Today's Istanbul derby will feature a crucial clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again
24 February 14:41
Football

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again

The Misli Premier League Round 24 fixture between Zira and Kapaz has been rescheduled once again

Xabi Alonso sets Bundesliga record - VIDEO
23 February 16:33
Football

Xabi Alonso sets Bundesliga record - VIDEO

Coach Xabi Alonso has set a record unbeaten streak in away matches in the Bundesliga