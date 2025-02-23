Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz match may be postponed

Turan Tovuz has appealed to the PFL regarding the postponement of the match scheduled to be held with Shamakhi today.

The club shared information about this on its social network account, Idman.biz reports.

The appeal states: "It has been clarified that the live broadcast of the match will not take place and there will be no VAR, citing weather conditions as the reason. For this reason, as a club, we have officially appealed to the Professional Football League to postpone the match. We once again declare that we have doubts about the transparency of the match, which will not have a VAR system and live broadcast.

We would like to note that these events occurred despite the official forecast that the weather conditions would change sharply a few days ago and despite our official notification to the PFL about this."

Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz match of the 24th round of the Misli Premier League is scheduled for 14:30 at the Shamakhi city stadium.

Idman.biz