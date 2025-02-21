Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro – LIVE

The Azerbaijan women's football team will play their next match today as they begin the new season of the UEFA Nations League.

Coach Siyasat Asgarov’s team will take on Montenegro in their opening match of League C, Group 4, Idman.biz reports.

The game will be held at the Liv Bona Dea Arena, with a kickoff at 15:00.

Lithuania is also in the same group as Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

Nations League

League C, Group IV

February 21

15:00 Azerbaijan – Montenegro - 0:0

Referee: Tatyana Sorokopudova (Kazakhstan)

Idman.biz