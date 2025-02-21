Azerbaijan U17 falls to Uzbekistan - UPDATED

The Azerbaijan U17 national football team has played its final match in the Development Cup, held in Minsk, Belarus.

The team faced Uzbekistan in the third-place playoff, Idman.biz reports.

Despite equalizing in the second half after conceding an early goal, Azerbaijan ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat, with Uzbekistan scoring the winner in the final moments of the match.

As a result, the team finished fourth in the tournament.

Azerbaijan lost 0-3 to Russia, defeated Iran 1-0 and Kazakhstan 2-1 in the group phase.

Development Cup

Third-Place Playoff

February 21

13:20 Azerbaijan 1-2 Uzbekistan

Idman.biz