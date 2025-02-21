Azerbaijan U17 falls to Uzbekistan - UPDATED

The Azerbaijan U17 national football team has played its final match in the Development Cup, held in Minsk, Belarus.
The team faced Uzbekistan in the third-place playoff, Idman.biz reports.
Despite equalizing in the second half after conceding an early goal, Azerbaijan ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat, with Uzbekistan scoring the winner in the final moments of the match.
As a result, the team finished fourth in the tournament.
Azerbaijan lost 0-3 to Russia, defeated Iran 1-0 and Kazakhstan 2-1 in the group phase.
Development Cup
Third-Place Playoff
February 21
13:20 Azerbaijan 1-2 Uzbekistan
Idman.biz