The second-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League play-off round have concluded, leading to an update in the UEFA country rankings.

Idman.biz reports that five nations improved their standings following the results of four decisive fixtures. However, Italy, England, France, and Portugal each saw one of their clubs eliminated.

Azerbaijan, with no remaining representatives in European competitions, maintained its position in the rankings. The country remains 28th with a total of 19.625 points. The points gained this season amount to 2.875. Contributions to this tally came from Zira and Qarabag (1.250 points each), Sabah (0.250), and Sumgayit (0.125).

England leads the UEFA rankings with 106.624 points.

