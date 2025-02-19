AFFA Executive Committee holds meeting - PHOTO

19 February 2025
The next meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee was held at the SOCAR administrative building.

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf provided information on the meeting's agenda, Idman.biz reports.

Following that, the matters on the agenda were discussed.

The first item addressed was the Professional Football League's report. The League’s vice president Aslan Shahgaldiyev provided information about the ongoing season in the Misli Premier League, as well as the First and Second Divisions. He answered questions from the Executive Committee members and listened to their suggestions and feedback.

The format for the 2025/2026 Azerbaijan Premier League season was then discussed. It was decided that next season will involve 12 teams, playing in 3 rounds (33 matches in total). The home teams for the third round matches will be determined by a draw. According to the current regulations, the team finishing last in this season's Premier League will be relegated, while three teams from the First Division will directly promote to the top tier.

For the 2024/2025 season, the last-placed team in the First Division will be relegated to the Second Division, and the top three teams from the Second Division will directly rise to the First Division. There will also be a play-off match between the 9th place team in the First Division and the 4th place team in the Second Division at a neutral venue. The winner will earn the right to compete in the First Division. This system will be applied since three teams will be promoted from the First Division to the Premier League at the end of the current season.

Additionally, it was decided that in the 2025/2026 season, the team finishing last in the Premier League will be relegated to the First Division, while the winner of the First Division will directly promote to the top tier. A play-off match will also be held between the 11th place team in the Premier League and the 2nd place team in the First Division at a neutral venue. The winner of this match will gain the right to compete in the Premier League.

In the 2025/2026 season, the last-placed team in the First Division will be relegated to the Second Division, while the winner of the Second Division will directly rise to the First Division. A play-off match will also be held between the 9th place team in the First Division and the 2nd place team in the Second Division at a neutral venue.

