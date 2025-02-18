Nürnberg official: "Seoul must pay a fee for Mahir"

Mahir Emreli has rejoined Nürnberg’s training sessions and will not be excluded from preparations again, confirmed the club’s board member, Coti Hatzialeksiu.

Speaking to Bild, Hatzialeksiu addressed the Azerbaijani forward’s potential transfer to South Korean club Seoul, Idman.biz reports.

"I spoke with Mahir about this. The offer from South Korea does not put any pressure on us. If necessary, their representatives will contact us. If they don’t, Mahir will stay at Nürnberg, and hopefully, he will continue scoring goals. It is clear that Seoul must pay a fee for Mahir. Only then will we consider a transfer."

Emreli was left out of the squad for the match against Ulm (2-0) on February 16 due to his transfer request. However, the striker rejoined team training the following day.

