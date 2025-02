The defender that PSG wants to add to their squad has been revealed.

French club intends to strengthen with Ibrahima Konate in the summer, Idman.biz reports.

Parisians see the Liverpool defender as a replacement for Marquinhos. Konate is also not against the move. His contract expires in the summer of 2026. Since the Frenchman refused to extend his contract, Liverpool is expected to agree to sell him.

Konate has scored 1 goal in 18 Premier League matches this season.

Idman.biz