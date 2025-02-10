10 February 2025
EN

Galatasaray player and Azerbaijani national team star Nazlican Parlak: "Next time it won't be like this" - INTERVIEW

Football
News
10 February 2025 15:07
37
Galatasaray player and Azerbaijani national team star Nazlican Parlak: "Next time it won't be like this" - INTERVIEW

Nazlican Parlak, a key player for Azerbaijan's national women's football team and Galatasaray, shared insights in an interview with Sportal.az, reflecting on her team's performance and the experiences gained from competing in the UEFA Champions League this season, Idman.biz reports.

- Galatasaray is currently in 5th place in the Super Lig, 10 points behind leaders Fenerbahce. What do you think is the reason for such a gap?

- This season, we participated in the UEFA Champions League, and those matches were extremely challenging. Our game schedule was tight, which affected our results in the Super Lig. However, we continue to fight and will keep pushing forward.

- Galatasaray" was in the same group as "Roma," "Wolfsburg," and "Lyon" in the Champions League. You lost all the matches, but was it a valuable experience for you?

- Of course, it was a great learning experience. It was the first time a Turkish club played in the group stage of the Champions League. Our opponents were very strong—Roma, Wolfsburg, and Lyon have been in the group stages for years. I'm confident that the next time we qualify for the group stage, it will be different. I believe we will perform better.

- Did playing in the Champions League catch the attention of European clubs? Do you have any offers?

- I scored in the playoff match that secured our qualification to the group stage, so I think I attracted the attention of some clubs. However, to be honest, I haven’t received any offers yet. Right now, my focus is solely on Galatasaray's upcoming matches.

- Do you believe Galatasaray can still win the Super Lig title this season? Or is a comeback unlikely?

- We are focused on winning all the remaining matches. Things are going well for us, and I hope our rivals will drop points. Our goal is the championship, but how it turns out will be determined at the end of the season.

- Azerbaijan's national team will face Montenegro next month. How do you assess your chances in this match?

- We have already played against them both at home and away, and we managed to beat them in both encounters. We proved that we are better, and I believe we can win again.

- One of your group opponents is Lithuania. Do you believe your group can top the table?

- Yes, we are strong enough to finish first in the group. I believe in our team, and we will fight until the end.

- AFFA has a new strategy for Azerbaijani football, with the goal of ranking 50th in the FIFA rankings for the women's national team in the next three years. Do you think this is achievable?

- Absolutely, it's achievable. If we keep going like this, we can achieve even better results. We have a strong team, and every time we step onto the field, we play to win.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika
18:48
Football

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika

Brazilian winger set to continue career in Azerbaijan
Uzbek Footballer: "The Azerbaijan Premier League is competitive" - INTERVIEW
18:18
Football

Uzbek Footballer: "The Azerbaijan Premier League is competitive" - INTERVIEW

Uzbek midfielder Jasurbek Jaloliddinov talks about the Azerbaijan Premier League and team dynamics

Ferencvárosi fans concerned about Romao's yellow cards
17:04
Football

Ferencvárosi fans concerned about Romao's yellow cards

Qarabag midfielder’s transfer causes unease among Hungarian fans

Ronaldo: "I'm not regretful for coming to Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW
16:49
Football

Ronaldo: "I'm not regretful for coming to Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW

Dominican midfielder Ronaldo Vasquez of Sumgayit sat down for an interview about his move to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan U19 women's football team announces squad for qualifiers
16:32
Football

Azerbaijan U19 women's football team announces squad for qualifiers

Team prepares for European Championship qualifying round in Albania

Shahin Diniyev: "Coshqun chose an ambitious club, not the money"
13:16
Football

Shahin Diniyev: "Coshqun chose an ambitious club, not the money"

Former head coach of the Azerbaijani national football team, Shahin Diniyev, commented on his son Coshqun Diniyev's move

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
8 February 14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku
8 February 16:45
Football

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni
Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
8 February 16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments