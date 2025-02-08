Bahram Bagirzade: "I still hate myself for why I worked at Neftchi" - VIDEO

Former member of the Supervisory Board of Neftchi Bahram Bagirzade regrets working at the Baku club.

The famous actor and showman himself admitted this, Idman.biz reports.

He admitted that he had made a mistake in the ATV channel's Off-Air program: "I once made a big mistake by working at Neftchi. Those were the days when I hated myself the most. There was a strong team at the club. For example, Chingiz Abdullayev... They told me that you don't understand football, why did you go there? I say that there are masseurs there, doctors, and they don't get their heads out of football. Everyone performs their functions. My job was PR too. I had to create an atmosphere so that even if Ilyas was not a fan, he would say, "Today, Neftchi is playing against Qarabag, let's go and watch." My job was to invite fans and spectators to the stadium. This was my biggest stupidity. For some reason, I still hate myself for working at Neftchi."

He was a member of the Supervisory Board in 2015-2016.

Idman.biz