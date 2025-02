Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian forward, Ramon Machado, will be sidelined for at least two weeks following an injury.

According to a statement from the club’s press service shared with Report, Machado sustained an injury to his heel during the first leg of the Azerbaijan Cup quarterfinal match against Zira, Idman.biz reports.

The forward’s heel has swollen, and the club’s doctor has confirmed that he will be unavailable to assist the team for 12-15 days.

Araz-Nakhchivan won the match 1-0.

Idman.biz