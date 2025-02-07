Qarabag may part ways with goalkeeper

At the end of the season, Qarabag is set to part ways with several players, including goalkeeper Amin Ramazanov.

Idman.biz reports that Ramazanov, who has been sidelined for a long time due to injury and is currently only training, was expected to be loaned out during the winter transfer window, but that move did not materialize.

It is now anticipated that the former U21 national team goalkeeper will transfer to another club at the end of the season. There were even rumors that Shamakhi or Sabail could be interested in adding him to their squad. Despite this, even if Ramazanov leaves Qarabag, he is not expected to leave Azerbaijan.

Amin, a product of the Lokomotiv (Moscow) football academy, has been part of Qarabag since 2021.

