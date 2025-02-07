Sabail defender Dmytro Lytvyn reflects on Qarabag loss and team's championship focus

Interview with Dmytro Lytvyn, defender of Sabail, on Futbolxeber.az

- In the first leg of the Azerbaijan Cup quarterfinals, you lost to Qarabag with a 0:1 scoreline. How would you describe the defeat?

- I am proud of our team for this match. We were well-prepared for the game against Qarabag. We aimed to play compactly and follow the coach's instructions. The skill and experience of Qarabag players are well-known. They seized their opportunity and took the lead in the first half. The opponent continued to attack after that. After the break, we also had chances, but unfortunately, we missed several good goal-scoring opportunities.

- First, you scored a goal, but then the penalty awarded to the opponent was overturned.

- Let the Referees' Committee look into this. I believe the referee’s attitude towards us wasn’t fair. I understand that Qarabag has had a series of unsuccessful games, and they need help, which is fine, but they should also show respect towards us. "Sabail" has not harmed anyone.

- Realistically speaking, after this defeat, "Sabail’s" chances of advancing seem slim?

- We lost by just one goal. There is still the second leg to play. I think the fate of the tie will be decided in the return match. However, realistically speaking, our priority is the championship.

- The match showed that Qarabag is not as dominant as they used to be. Will this be extra motivation for your team before the upcoming game against the Aghdam club?

- Qarabag is always dangerous. They have players who can change the course of the game at any moment. You have to approach the match with maximum concentration and cannot afford to slack off. We will prepare very seriously for the upcoming game.

- Although the number of teams in the Azerbaijan Championship has increased, the format remains uncertain. Questions about how many teams will be relegated, or if any will be relegated at all, are still unanswered. Could this uncertainty have a psychological impact on "Sabail," who are battling to stay in the Premier League?

- Nothing psychologically affects us. We have a clear task ahead of us, and we must complete it. We work hard in training and give our best in matches to achieve our goal. We approach our work seriously.

- In any case, if no team gets relegated to the First League, we might not see the same intensity in the fight to stay in the Premier League...

- We don’t think about this. As I said, we have a clear goal in front of us. You can see how we are performing. We must continue at this pace. We will do our best to collect points in every game.

