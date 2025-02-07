AFFA launches investigation into controversial U-17 match between Vatan and Neftchi - VIDEO

The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has addressed a serious incident during the U17 League’s Round 26 match between Vatan and Neftchi.

According to Idman.biz, AFFA’s press service has issued a statement confirming that the matter will be legally assessed by the Disciplinary Committee.

"Unfortunately, an unacceptable incident took place during the Vatan vs. Neftchi match in the U17 League. AFFA strongly condemns what happened. A thorough investigation is underway, and a decision will be made at the next meeting of the Disciplinary Committee," the statement reads.

Reports indicate that Vatan's team administrator headbutted Neftchi’s head coach, Asif Ramazanov, breaking his nose during the altercation.

