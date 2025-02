Today, the draw for the 2025-27 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying stage took place.

The draw, held in Nyon, Switzerland, determined the opponents for the Azerbaijani U21 national team, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will compete in Group B alongside Portugal, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Scotland, and Gibraltar.

The qualification round will begin in March 2025 and run until October 2026.

Idman.biz