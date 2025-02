Brazilian footballer Julio Romão's transfer from Qarabag to Ferencvárosi has been officially confirmed.

The Hungarian club announced the news on their official website, Idman.biz reports.

In exchange for Romão, Qarabag has signed former player Kady Borges from Ferencvárosi.

The Brazilian midfielder scored 2 goals in 120 matches for the Aghdam club.

Idman.biz