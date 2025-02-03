Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has published the list of the top goal scorers from national leagues in 2025.

Al-Hilal’s Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo leads the ranking with 9 goals in the Saudi Pro League, Idman.biz reports.

Iraqi forward Mohanad Ali, representing Al-Shorta, follows closely with 8 goals. Completing the top three is Manchester City’s Phil Foden, who has found the net six times.

The IFFHS list includes 24 players who have scored at least five goals in January.

Idman.biz