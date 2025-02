Milan adds a new striker to the squad.

Santiago Jimenez will move to the Italian club, Idman.biz reports.

Feyenoord, where the center forward plays, has agreed to the transfer of the 23-year-old forward. More than 35 million euros will be paid for Mexican footballer.

Santiago has scored 16 goals and 3 assists in 19 matches this season.

