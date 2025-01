Steven Gerrard has parted ways with his position as head coach of Al-Ittifag.

According to a statement from the Saudi Arabian club's press service, the 44-year-old English coach and the club mutually agreed to terminate the contract, Idman.biz reports.

Gerrard had been in charge of the team since July 2023, managing the club for a year and a half.

Under Gerrard's leadership, Al-Ittifag played 55 matches, winning 19, drawing 16, and losing 20.

