Omar Marmoush's move to Manchester City has been officially confirmed.

The English club has signed an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt, paying a €75 million transfer fee for the Egyptian star. Marmoush will wear the iconic number 7 jersey for Manchester City, Idman.biz reports.

Since joining Frankfurt in 2023, Marmoush has made a significant impact, scoring 37 goals in 67 appearances.

