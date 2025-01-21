Time of the last training session of Qarabag before the match against FCSB has been announced

The times of the press conferences and open trainings for media representatives that will be held before the match Qarabag - FCSB (Romania), which will be held within the VII round of the League stage of the Europa League, have been announced.

The press conference to be held with the participation of the head coach of the Azerbaijan champion Gurban Gurbanov will be held on January 22 at 13:15 at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, Idman.biz reports.

At 17:00, an open training (first 15 minutes) will be organized for media representatives of Agdam club. The preparatory process will be held in Azersun Arena.

The press conference of the head coach of the guest team, Elias Kharalambous, will be held at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov and will start at 18:00. The first 15 minutes of the training of the Romanian representative will be open at 18:30.

The match between Qarabag and FCSB, which will be held on January 23 at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, will start at 21:45.

Idman.biz