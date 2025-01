Liverpool - Manchester United match of the 20th round of the English Premier League, which should be held today, may be postponed.

The reason for this is heavy snowfall in Liverpool, Idman.biz reports.

It is reported that the decision on whether the match will be held or not will be made in the next few hours in view of the fans being able to come to the stadium safely.

The start of the Liverpool - Manchester United match is scheduled for 20:30 Baku time.

Idman.biz