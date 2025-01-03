3 January 2025
Juninho and Sevilla: New chapter awaits?

Juninho and Sevilla: New chapter awaits?

As Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho waits eagerly for financial agreements between his club and Sevilla to finalize, fans in the Andalusian city—famous since 1816 for Rossini's The Barber of Seville—are already anticipating his arrival.

Idman.biz delves into Sevilla FC’s rich history and its aspirations for the future.

Sevilla’s Legacy
Founded in 1890, Sevilla clinched its only La Liga title in the 1945/46 season and achieved runner-up status four times during the mid-20th century. The club also secured three of its five Spanish Cup trophies during that era.

However, the late 1990s and early 2000s saw Sevilla oscillating between LaLiga and the lower divisions. Since 2004, the club has been a regular participant in European competitions, missing only the 2012/13 season and the current campaign.

European Glory
Sevilla holds the record for the most UEFA Cup/Europa League titles, with seven trophies:
- UEFA Cup: 2005/06, 2006/07
- Europa League: 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20, 2022/23

Additionally, Sevilla claimed the UEFA Super Cup in 2006.

Recent Struggles
The modern era has seen a mix of success and challenges for Sevilla. The team achieved third place in LaLiga twice (2006/07, 2008/09) and finished fourth three consecutive seasons (2019/20 to 2021/22). However, the last two seasons have been disappointing, with 12th and 14th-place finishes, and the current campaign finds them in the same spot after 18 matches.

Why Juninyo?
Sevilla is keen on reinforcing its attacking line, which heavily relies on Congolese-Belgian forward Dodi Lukebakio, who has scored 8 goals this season. No other player in the squad has managed more than 2 goals, underscoring the urgent need for a striker like Juninyo, who has shone in the Europa League for Qarabağ.

Other Transfer Plans
In addition to Juninyo, Sevilla is close to signing Ruben Vargas, a Swiss international currently at Augsburg, for €7 million. The 26-year-old winger is expected to sign a deal until 2030 by Monday.

The "Barbers of Seville" hope to resolve Juninyo's transfer soon to revive their attacking prowess and return to their former glory.

Vugar Mammadov
İdman.biz

