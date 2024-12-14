Ronaldo and Messi: Transfer values drop

The updated transfer values for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that Transfermarkt has revised the market worth of the star forwards.

Inter Miami’s Argentine striker, Lionel Messi, saw a 5-million-euro decrease in his value, now standing at 20 million euros. Similarly, Al-Nassr’s Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, experienced a 3-million-euro drop, with his new valuation set at 12 million euros.

Previously, Messi was valued at 25 million euros, while Ronaldo’s value stood at 15 million euros.

Idman.biz