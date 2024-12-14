14 December 2024
EN

Ronaldo and Messi: Transfer values drop

Football
News
14 December 2024 09:17
68
Ronaldo and Messi: Transfer values drop

The updated transfer values for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that Transfermarkt has revised the market worth of the star forwards.

Inter Miami’s Argentine striker, Lionel Messi, saw a 5-million-euro decrease in his value, now standing at 20 million euros. Similarly, Al-Nassr’s Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, experienced a 3-million-euro drop, with his new valuation set at 12 million euros.

Previously, Messi was valued at 25 million euros, while Ronaldo’s value stood at 15 million euros.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vadim Vasiliev found a job: "I was waiting for this moment"
11:36
Football

Vadim Vasiliev found a job: "I was waiting for this moment"

51-year-old Vasiliev, who had a stroke at the beginning of February this year, said that he is ready to work
FIFA World Cup 2026: Azerbaijan’s match schedule announced
10:56
Football

FIFA World Cup 2026: Azerbaijan’s match schedule announced

The schedule for the European qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been finalized
AS Roma on the hunt for new head coach
09:37
Football

AS Roma on the hunt for new head coach

AS Roma’s head coach, Claudio Ranieri, has decided to step down at the end of the season
Sergiy Rebrov: “All our opponents are tough”
13 December 18:10
Football

Sergiy Rebrov: “All our opponents are tough”

In his statement to the official website of the Ukrainian Football Association, Rebrov clarified that they have not decided yet where they will host their opponents
Familiar yet unbeaten opponents - RESEARCH
13 December 18:05
Football

Familiar yet unbeaten opponents - RESEARCH

Each of the teams Azerbaijan will face in the fall of 2025 has met them in previous encounters
Fernando Santos: "Nothing can be changed now"
13 December 17:41
Football

Fernando Santos: "Nothing can be changed now"

In an interview with AFFA's press service, the Portuguese coach commented on the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

Most read

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
11 December 12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates

Lionel Messi shares highlights from Baku visit - VIDEO - PHOTO
13 December 08:30
Football

Lionel Messi shares highlights from Baku visit - VIDEO - PHOTO

For context, Messi and his teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba participated in numerous events during their one-day trip to Azerbaijan on December 11
Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history
11 December 14:33
Football

Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history

Despite a glittering career spanning Barcelona, PSG, and now Inter Miami, Messi has never encountered Azerbaijani football teams-making this visit a historic moment
Lionel Messi's visit to Azerbaijan sparks 'Messimania'
12 December 16:34
Football

Lionel Messi's visit to Azerbaijan sparks 'Messimania'

The trip drew significant attention both locally and internationally, with Argentine media extensively covering the visit