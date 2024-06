Sabail, which continues the transfer work of the 2024/25 season, has extended the contract with one more player.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Baku club.

The term of the agreement concluded with Jabir Amirli, the representative of the capital, has been extended. The 27-year-old football player will wear Sabail jersey for one more year.

It should be noted that Jabir played 14 games in the Premier League last season.

