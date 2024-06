Sumgayit parted ways with another player.

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the press service of the club.

The contract with Orkhan Sadyqly was terminated by mutual agreement. The 31-year-old football player received the status of a free agent.

It should be noted that the goalkeeper, who appeared in 2 matches in the finished season of the Premier League, missed 3 balls.

Idman.biz