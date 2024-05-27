Season’s RECORD in Azerbaijan Premier League

24,300 spectators watched the games of the XXXVI round in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that this is the absolute record of the season.

So far, the highest indicator has coincided with the XXXII round - 13,800 viewers.

In total, there were 276 thousand 487 spectators in 180 matches of the championship. On average, 1536 spectators watched each game.

A record number of 9,300 viewers watched the match between Sumgayit – Qarabag of the XXXII round and Sumgayit - Gabala of the XXXVI round. This figure was equal to 8100 in the match between Sumgayit and Neftchi of the XXI round.

Sumgayit hosted the three games with the most spectators, but the team with the most spectators of the season was Turan Tovuz. Neftchi is third in this indicator.

Rank Team Game Audience Average 1 Turan Tovuz 18 73900 4106 2 Sumgayit 18 51516 2862 3 Neftchi 18 31321 1740 4 Tomorrow 18 26997 1500 5 Qarabag 18 22628 1257 6 Zira 18 20200 1122 7 Kapaz 18 14615 812 8 Sabail 18 14190 788 9 Gabala 18 10730 596 10 Araz-Nakhchivan 18 10390 577 Total 180 276487 1536

