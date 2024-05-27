28 May 2024
EN

Season’s RECORD in Azerbaijan Premier League

Football
News
27 May 2024 17:09
17
Season’s RECORD in Azerbaijan Premier League

24,300 spectators watched the games of the XXXVI round in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that this is the absolute record of the season.

So far, the highest indicator has coincided with the XXXII round - 13,800 viewers.

In total, there were 276 thousand 487 spectators in 180 matches of the championship. On average, 1536 spectators watched each game.

A record number of 9,300 viewers watched the match between Sumgayit – Qarabag of the XXXII round and Sumgayit - Gabala of the XXXVI round. This figure was equal to 8100 in the match between Sumgayit and Neftchi of the XXI round.

Sumgayit hosted the three games with the most spectators, but the team with the most spectators of the season was Turan Tovuz. Neftchi is third in this indicator.

Rank

Team

Game

Audience

Average

1

Turan Tovuz

18

73900

4106

2

Sumgayit

18

51516

2862

3

Neftchi

18

31321

1740

4

Tomorrow

18

26997

1500

5

Qarabag

18

22628

1257

6

Zira

18

20200

1122

7

Kapaz

18

14615

812

8

Sabail

18

14190

788

9

Gabala

18

10730

596

10

Araz-Nakhchivan

18

10390

577

Total

180

276487

1536

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Third victory wish of "tricolors" - PRESENTATION
27 May 17:51
Euro 2024

Third victory wish of "tricolors" - PRESENTATION

The French team, which is the favorite not only of the group, but also of the championship, is one of the main candidates to win the title
Fixtures of the Azerbaijan Championship playoff matches announced
27 May 17:30
Football

Fixtures of the Azerbaijan Championship playoff matches announced

This was announced by the PFL press service
Seymur Mammadov: "Whoever scored the goal, being champion is what really matters" - VIDEO
27 May 17:16
Football

Seymur Mammadov: "Whoever scored the goal, being champion is what really matters" - VIDEO

"I am ready for the continental championship"
Azerbaijan head coach: "We are one of the strongest in the European Championship" - VIDEO
27 May 16:55
Football

Azerbaijan head coach: "We are one of the strongest in the European Championship" - VIDEO

He said that they analyzed France and Italy from our rivals
Taleh Nasibov: "We want to maintain our title in the European Championship" – INTERVIEW - VIDEO
27 May 16:46
Football

Taleh Nasibov: "We want to maintain our title in the European Championship" – INTERVIEW - VIDEO

"All this requires funds"
Rovshan Najaf at the base of Qarabag - PHOTO
27 May 16:32
Football

Rovshan Najaf at the base of Qarabag - PHOTO

The officials of the Qarabag club introduced the AFFA president to the conditions created at the base

Most read

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team
25 May 11:15
Football

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team

Prosinecki's students will hold 2 friendly matches in June
Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin
26 May 17:50
Football

Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin

The fans of the Greek clubs were in hand-to-hand combat
30th title from Azerbaijan national team
25 May 15:32
Wrestling

30th title from Azerbaijan national team

Jale Aliyeva defeated all her opponents in the 57 kg category
Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!
27 May 09:18
Football

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!

Galatasaray became the champion of the 2023/2024 season in the Turkish Super League