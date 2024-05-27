Emin Mahmudov goes down in history

Emin Mahmudov went down in the history of Neftchi.

Idman.biz reports that the 31-year-old midfielder was the player who wore the uniform of black and whites the most in the championships of Azerbaijan.

This became official in the XXXVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. The home game against Sabah was Emin's 183rd championship match in Neftchi.

He has left İqor Getman behind who has been the record holder of the Baku club for many years. The former defender played 182 championship matches in Neftchi. Although Mahmudov repeated that record in the XXXI round, he did not participate in the next 4 matches.

It should be noted that Emin, who has been playing for Neftchi since 2017, has scored 41 goals in 183 matches.

Idman.biz