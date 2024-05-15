15 May 2024
EN

Sabuhi Safiyarli: "We are not going to be mad, even if they didn’t compromise us" - VIDEO

Football
News
15 May 2024 17:35
Sabuhi Safiyarli: "We are not going to be mad, even if they didn’t compromise us" - VIDEO

"Nobody told us anything official about the increase in numbers or any kind of concession to Gabala."

This was said by Sabuhi Safiyarli, the sports director of Gabala, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

The official said that they were ready for all the decisions to be made at the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee: "We knew that we would leave the Premier League because we took the last place according to the results and sports principles. But there was a possibility that if there were 12 teams, they would compromise with us due to the infrastructure and conditions. In any case, there are a number of reasons why this is not the case. We are not going to be mad, even if they didn’t compromise us. It's been 2 seasons since the last place club leaves the Premier League. Maybe the development of Azerbaijani football starts here."

According to Safiyarli, the entire staff was disappointed by the decision: "We are all sorry that it happened like this. This was caused by some mistakes we made at the beginning of the season, bad plays and unfair decisions by the referees against us. All decisions regarding episodes of 50 for 50 have been made against us. Not a single episode went wrong in our favor. Such circumstances led to this conclusion. We have investigated, we know the reasons and we have drawn the necessary conclusions. The result is disappointing for Gabala and its fans. But life still goes on. The tournament will make the competition of Gabala in the I League even more interesting next season. Our goal is to return to the Premier League after 1 season."

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AFFA representatives at the UEFA seminar - PHOTO
17:48
Football

AFFA representatives at the UEFA seminar - PHOTO

This was announced by the AFFA press service
Klopp believes Lijnders is ready to pursue a top-tier managing career.
17:24
Football

Klopp believes Lijnders is ready to pursue a top-tier managing career.

Pep Lijnders has signed today as new RB Salzburg manager
Oleg Salenko's followers or leaders in Azerbaijan – ANALYSIS
16:42
Football

Oleg Salenko's followers or leaders in Azerbaijan – ANALYSIS

The fact that the same football player scored 7 goals in one match of the II League is related to the competition in the scoring race
AFFA announces the clubs to be licensed
15:41
Football

AFFA announces the clubs to be licensed

AFFA Licensing Commission held a meeting today
Sabuhi Safiyarli: "We don't even think about the collapse of Gabala" – PHOTO – VIDEO
15:05
Football

Sabuhi Safiyarli: "We don't even think about the collapse of Gabala" – PHOTO – VIDEO

He also revealed his future goals and strategies in the I League
Uncertainty for Neftchi international
15:03
Football

Uncertainty for Neftchi international

This was announced by the agent of the 31-year-old Russian midfielder Alexander Klyuyev

Most read

Unpleasant record from Man Utd
13 May 09:24
Football

Unpleasant record from Man Utd

The Manchester club has faced such a situation 5 times so far
Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO
14 May 17:38
Football

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO

A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off
The second of Barcelona
14 May 09:17
Football

The second of Barcelona

He reached the legendary Andoni Zubizarreta
Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION
13 May 14:32
Football

Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany