Sabuhi Safiyarli: "We are not going to be mad, even if they didn’t compromise us" - VIDEO

"Nobody told us anything official about the increase in numbers or any kind of concession to Gabala."

This was said by Sabuhi Safiyarli, the sports director of Gabala, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

The official said that they were ready for all the decisions to be made at the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee: "We knew that we would leave the Premier League because we took the last place according to the results and sports principles. But there was a possibility that if there were 12 teams, they would compromise with us due to the infrastructure and conditions. In any case, there are a number of reasons why this is not the case. We are not going to be mad, even if they didn’t compromise us. It's been 2 seasons since the last place club leaves the Premier League. Maybe the development of Azerbaijani football starts here."

According to Safiyarli, the entire staff was disappointed by the decision: "We are all sorry that it happened like this. This was caused by some mistakes we made at the beginning of the season, bad plays and unfair decisions by the referees against us. All decisions regarding episodes of 50 for 50 have been made against us. Not a single episode went wrong in our favor. Such circumstances led to this conclusion. We have investigated, we know the reasons and we have drawn the necessary conclusions. The result is disappointing for Gabala and its fans. But life still goes on. The tournament will make the competition of Gabala in the I League even more interesting next season. Our goal is to return to the Premier League after 1 season."

Emin Aga

Idman.biz