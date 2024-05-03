Renat Dadashov has no head coach - REASON

The head coach of the Turkiye’s Hatayspor has left.

Idman.biz reports that Volkan Demirel, the coach of the representative of the Super League, where Renat Dadashov, the player of the Azerbaijan national team, has resigned.

It has not yet been announced who will lead the club to the next games.

Demirel led Hatayspor to 55 games as head coach. He won 16 of these matches. 16 draws and 23 ties were recorded.

It should be noted that Hatayspor is 18th in the tournament table with 33 points after 34 rounds.

