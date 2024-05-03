3 May 2024
EN

Renat Dadashov has no head coach - REASON

Football
News
3 May 2024 17:11
Renat Dadashov has no head coach - REASON

The head coach of the Turkiye’s Hatayspor has left.

Idman.biz reports that Volkan Demirel, the coach of the representative of the Super League, where Renat Dadashov, the player of the Azerbaijan national team, has resigned.

It has not yet been announced who will lead the club to the next games.

Demirel led Hatayspor to 55 games as head coach. He won 16 of these matches. 16 draws and 23 ties were recorded.

It should be noted that Hatayspor is 18th in the tournament table with 33 points after 34 rounds.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Qarabag - Neftchi match referees announced
17:52
Football

Qarabag - Neftchi match referees announced

The appointments of the XXXIII round in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been determined
Azerbaijan vs Ireland
17:18
Football

Azerbaijan vs Ireland

The draw for the UEFA under-19 Championship has been made
Opponents of Azerbaijan have been determined
16:58
Football

Opponents of Azerbaijan have been determined

The event took place in Nyon, Switzerland
Messi's WISH
15:34
Football

Messi's WISH

He has already met with the management of the American club regarding the issue
Qarabag’s 35 opponents in the Champions League
15:11
Football

Qarabag’s 35 opponents in the Champions League

Gurban Gurbanov's team will start the competition from the first qualification stage
Player who kicked the opponent was punished
14:44
Football

Player who kicked the opponent was punished

The decision was made by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee

Most read

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO
09:32
World football

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO

The Europa League semi-finals kicked off today
Azerbaijan defeated the World Champion - PHOTO
2 May 09:31
Football

Azerbaijan defeated the World Champion - PHOTO

In the match with the last world champion, our players won 5:4
Abdellah Zoubir responds to rumors
1 May 16:01
Football

Abdellah Zoubir responds to rumors

"It is not right to talk about it"
Azerbaijan’s history-making European Champion returns to the homeland - PHOTO - VIDEO
1 May 09:36
Chess

Azerbaijan’s history-making European Champion returns to the homeland - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Champion was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport