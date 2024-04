Today, the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-17 football players, will play its last game in the Development Tournament organized in Minsk, the capital city of Belarus.

Idman.biz informs that the national team will face the team of Tajikistan of the corresponding age group.

The match will start at 13:00 Baku time.

It should be noted that in the first two matches of the U-17, the Azerbaijani national team lost to Belarus (0:4) and Uzbekistan (0:2).

