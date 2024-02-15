Braga can play against Qarabag without a captain – REASON

Braga had a problem before today's Europa League playoff match against Qarabag.

According to Idman.biz, the Portuguese delegate is permitted to attend the game without his star player.



Ricardo Orta, the captain of Braga, did not participate in the open training of the team for the press. It is reported that the 29-year-old football player is out of training due to physical problems. His appearance in the match against Qarabag has also been questioned.



It has been confirmed that Adrian Marin and Bruman will not play in the opponent's team until the middle. Instead, Turkish defender Sardar Saatci recovered from his injury and returned to the team.

It should be noted that the match Braga - Qarabag will start at 00:00.



Idman.biz