Teen footballer shot dead during match in Brazil - PHOTO

15-year-old Mikael Leandro da Silva, a youth player for Brazilian club Centro Sportivo Alagoano, was shot and killed during a friendly match in the city of Maceió.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Globo, the gunfire was opened by members of criminal groups involved in illegal drug trafficking. In addition to the teenage footballer, several other people were wounded in the shooting.

Brazilian Civil Police have launched an investigation and have begun interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of our young player Mikael. On this difficult day, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We hope the authorities will conduct a thorough investigation into this brutal crime and bring those responsible to justice," the club said in a statement.