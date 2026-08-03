3 August 2026
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Juan Mata offered to Kazakhstan Premier League club

Football
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3 August 2026 11:20
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Juan Mata offered to Kazakhstan Premier League club

Former Spain international Juan Mata has been offered to a Kazakhstan Premier League club.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 38-year-old midfielder has been proposed to one of the clubs based in southern Kazakhstan, although the team's identity has not been disclosed.

The main obstacle to a potential deal is timing, as Mata would only be available to join a new club at the end of 2026.

The Spaniard is currently playing for Australian side Melbourne Victory. Last season, he made 25 A-League appearances, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists. He was also named the league's Player of the Season.

Over the course of his career, Mata has represented Valencia, Chelsea, Manchester United, Galatasaray, Vissel Kobe and Western Sydney Wanderers. He won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012.

At international level, Mata was part of Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning squad in 2010 and helped his country lift the UEFA European Championship trophy in 2012.

Idman.Biz
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