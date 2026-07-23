Liverpool step up interest in PSG winger Barcola

Liverpool are showing the strongest interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Premier League champions are closely monitoring the 23-year-old France international, who has not yet entered negotiations over a new contract with PSG.

Barcola's current deal with the French club runs until the summer of 2028.

The winger came through the youth academy at Lyon before joining Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023. Since then, he has established himself as one of the club's key attacking players.

According to Transfermarkt, Barcola's current market value is estimated at €90 million.

Liverpool continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, with Barcola emerging as one of the club's priority targets in the transfer market.