23 July 2026
EN

Liverpool step up interest in PSG winger Barcola

Football
News
23 July 2026 14:31
81
Liverpool step up interest in PSG winger Barcola

Liverpool are showing the strongest interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Premier League champions are closely monitoring the 23-year-old France international, who has not yet entered negotiations over a new contract with PSG.

Barcola's current deal with the French club runs until the summer of 2028.

The winger came through the youth academy at Lyon before joining Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023. Since then, he has established himself as one of the club's key attacking players.

According to Transfermarkt, Barcola's current market value is estimated at €90 million.

Liverpool continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, with Barcola emerging as one of the club's priority targets in the transfer market.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Barcelona sign Germany winger Karim Adeyemi
17:14
World football

Barcelona sign Germany winger Karim Adeyemi - VIDEO

Former Borussia Dortmund forward joins Catalan giants on six-year contract
In Bulgaria, Qarabag compared to Manchester City
16:29
World football

In Bulgaria, Qarabag compared to Manchester City

Former Qarabag midfielder breaks down the Azerbaijani champions' strengths, while Bulgarian journalists share their first impressions of Baku
Klopp set for official Germany unveiling on Friday
15:14
World football

Klopp set for official Germany unveiling on Friday

Former Liverpool manager expected to replace Julian Nagelsmann after World Cup disappointment
Klisman apologizes to Neftchi fans after Dinamo Minsk defeat
12:29
Football

Klisman apologizes to Neftchi fans after Dinamo Minsk defeat

Brazilian midfielder says individual mistakes changed the game despite strong start
Vardanyan warns Dinamo Minsk are not through despite win over Neftchi
11:13
Football

Vardanyan warns Dinamo Minsk are not through despite win over Neftchi

Armenian-born forward expects difficult second leg after starring in Baku
Real Madrid step up pursuit of Rodri after meeting with agent
10:32
World football

Real Madrid step up pursuit of Rodri after meeting with agent

World Cup winner reportedly wants return to Spain as Madrid prepare long-term contract

Most read

Yamal's girlfriend picks Bellingham and comments on his ex in resurfaced videos
22 July 13:07
World football

Yamal's girlfriend picks Bellingham and comments on his ex in resurfaced videos - VIDEO

Old clips featuring Ines Garcia spark widespread discussion on social media

Vinicius Junior sparks speculation over apparent facial transformation
21 July 17:58
World football

Vinicius Junior sparks speculation over apparent facial transformation - PHOTO

Real Madrid and Brazil star has not commented on claims circulating across social media
Argentina fans launch petition to replay 2026 World Cup final
22 July 16:47
World Cup 2026

Argentina fans launch petition to replay 2026 World Cup final

Supporters claim controversial refereeing decisions influenced the match as petition surpasses 57,000 verified signatures
Cristiano Ronaldo likes video accusing FIFA of corruption
21 July 09:48
World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo likes video accusing FIFA of corruption

Portuguese star reacts to social media post claiming Argentina received favorable treatment at the 2026 World Cup