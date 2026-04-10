10 April 2026
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Keisuke Honda set for Singapore move as he targets unique world record

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10 April 2026 12:32
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Keisuke Honda set for Singapore move as he targets unique world record

Keisuke Honda is set to continue his remarkable global career with a move to the Singapore Premier League, adding yet another chapter to one of football’s most unconventional journeys.

According to Idman.Biz, the 39-year-old will join Albirex Niigata Singapore, a club that is set to be rebranded as Jurong. Honda is expected to play a key role in the team’s ambitions as he takes on a new challenge in Southeast Asia.

The Japanese star has made it clear that his motivation goes beyond footballing success. Honda is aiming to enter the Guinness World Records by becoming the player who has scored in the top divisions of the most countries. His career has already taken him across Japan, the Netherlands, Russia, Italy, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Lithuania and Bhutan.

In addition to his club career, Honda briefly played for Portimonense in Portugal and also spent five years working as head coach of the Cambodia national team, at times combining that role with involvement in youth setups. His willingness to explore new football environments has made him one of the most distinctive figures in the modern game.

Azerbaijani fans will remember Honda’s stint with Neftchi during the 2020/2021 season, when he helped the Baku club win the national title. He scored two goals in eight appearances during his time in the Premier League.

Idman.Biz
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