Toral Bayramov: “Azerbaijan should not be in current position”

Azerbaijan international and Qarabag defender Toral Bayramov has admitted that the national team is underperforming and should be achieving better results, as reported by Idman.Biz citing an interview with Sportnet.

“I think the team should not be in its current position. The national side has enough potential,” Bayramov said, expressing confidence that the squad can overcome its recent struggles and return to a higher level, including promotion back to League C in the Nations League.

Looking ahead to the upcoming FIFA Series 2026, Bayramov stressed the importance of the tournament despite its friendly status. Azerbaijan are set to face Saint Lucia and Sierra Leone in Sumgayit, and the defender underlined that the team will approach every match with the aim of winning and ending their long winless run.

He also warned against underestimating opponents, noting that even less high-profile teams can be dangerous. Reflecting on the contrast between Qarabag’s strong performances in European competitions and the national team’s inconsistent results, Bayramov pointed to the differences between club and international football environments.

The 23-year-old also rejected the idea that Qarabag’s success depends solely on foreign players, highlighting the contribution of local footballers in the club’s achievements in recent years.