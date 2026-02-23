Lamine Yamal reaches 100 wins at just 18 as Barcelona cruise past Levante

Lamine Yamal reached another remarkable milestone in his young career, recording his 100th victory as a professional during Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Levante in the 25th round of La Liga, Idman.Biz reports.

The 18-year-old forward started the match and played a decisive role in his side’s third goal, providing the assist in a performance that once again underlined his growing importance to Barcelona. He was substituted in the 88th minute with the result already secured.

Yamal’s rapid rise continues to draw attention across Spain and beyond. Still only in his teenage years, he has already established himself as a regular starter in one of Europe’s biggest clubs. His combination of pace, creativity and composure has made him a key part of Barcelona’s attacking structure.

So far this season, Yamal has featured in 33 matches across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists. Those numbers reflect not only his talent but also his consistency at the highest level, reinforcing his status as one of the most exciting young players in European football.