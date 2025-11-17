17 November 2025
Napoli contacted Thiago Motta amid uncertainty over Antonio Conte’s future

According to journalist Pasquale Guarro, Napoli’s management has contacted Thiago Motta in case Antonio Conte decides to step down as head coach, Idman.Biz reports.

“Conte’s return to Napoli, scheduled for Monday, still remains in serious doubt. The relationship between the parties appears to be as tense as in recent days. De Laurentiis is determined not to pay any compensation. The president made it clear to his coach that if it comes to parting ways, the decision to resign must come from him. We’ll see what Conte decides to do. Even if he returns, he will still have important issues to resolve within the team.

Meanwhile, Napoli have already been in touch with Thiago Motta to be prepared for any turn of events,” Guarro wrote on social media.

Conte took a week-long leave after the 0–2 loss to Bologna in Serie A’s 11th round. The 56-year-old specialist is expected to return to work today, November 17. For now, training sessions are being led by his assistant Cristian Stellini.

Napoli currently sit fourth in the league, two points behind leaders Inter.

