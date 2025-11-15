Mbappe: France’s goal is not the semifinals, but winning the World Cup

France national team forward Kylian Mbappe commented on the team’s objective for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a 4–0 victory over Ukraine in the fifth round of European qualifying, Idman.Biz reports.

“The goal is not to reach the semifinals. The goal is to win the World Cup. The World Cup is every player’s dream. All 48 teams come there to win… If we’re eliminated in the semifinals, we can’t say the goal has been achieved,” Mbappe told RMC.

France finished first in Group D with 13 points from five matches and secured early qualification for the final stage of the 2026 World Cup.

It is noted that Mbappe will miss the France vs Azerbaijan match on November 16 due to injury.

Idman.Biz