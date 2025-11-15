Croatia becomes the 30th team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Croatia has become the 30th team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in North America — the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to Idman.Biz, the Croatian national team secured its place after confidently defeating the Faroe Islands 3–1 at home, guaranteeing first place in UEFA qualifying Group L ahead of schedule.

The full list of teams already qualified for the 2026 World Cup now includes: United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, England, Senegal, Ivory Coast, France, and Croatia.

A total of 18 World Cup spots remain up for grabs.

