Schedule announced for press conferences and open training ahead of Azerbaijan vs France

Ahead of the Azerbaijan – France match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on November 16 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, the schedule for press conferences and open training sessions has been announced.

This information was provided to Idman.Biz by AFFA.

The home team’s session will take place first, followed by the Azerbaijani national team’s open training.

November 15:

France national team

17:00 – Press conference

18:00 – Open training (first 15 minutes open to media)

Azerbaijan national team

19:30 – Press conference

20:00 – Open training (first 15 minutes open to media)

Press conferences and open training sessions will be held at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Idman.Biz