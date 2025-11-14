Azerbaijan national team midfielder: “We will work to make our people happy”

“As a footballer, I also want us to win. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. But I believe that in the near future, we will make our people happy.”

These words were said by Azerbaijan national team member Abbas Huseynov.

The 30-year-old spoke about their 0–2 loss to Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match: “This is just the beginning. Since Coach Aykhan came, character, determination, and overall game process have been well established. I believe that in the future we will perform better and make our people happy,” he told “Teleqraf.”

Abbasov also noted that they will aim for a good result in the match against France in two days: “Until the game with France, we will train and rest well. Even though time is short, we will do our best to at least make our people happy. We are facing a tough opponent, but we hope for a good result.”

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan – France match will take place on November 16 at 21:00 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Idman.Biz