Azerbaijani fencer Vahab Fatullayev wins bronze at Baltic Cup

Vahab Fatullayev, a member of the Azerbaijani national fencing team, has claimed a bronze medal at the international Baltic Cup tournament held in Tartu, Estonia.

In the individual competition for fencers under 20, Fatullayev started his journey from the 1/16 finals, where he defeated Latvian fencer Aleksejs Malinovskis with a score of 15:12.

In the next round, Fətullayev triumphed over another Latvian, Nikita Aniskoy, with a 15:6 victory, Idman.biz reports.

He then advanced to the semifinals after a thrilling 15:14 win against Estonian fencer Nikita Doronin. However, in the semifinals, he was narrowly defeated by Estonian Marek Puhma with a 13:15 score, securing the bronze medal.

