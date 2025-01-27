27 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani fencer Vahab Fatullayev wins bronze at Baltic Cup

Fencing
News
27 January 2025 16:57
22
Azerbaijani fencer Vahab Fatullayev wins bronze at Baltic Cup

Vahab Fatullayev, a member of the Azerbaijani national fencing team, has claimed a bronze medal at the international Baltic Cup tournament held in Tartu, Estonia.

In the individual competition for fencers under 20, Fatullayev started his journey from the 1/16 finals, where he defeated Latvian fencer Aleksejs Malinovskis with a score of 15:12.

In the next round, Fətullayev triumphed over another Latvian, Nikita Aniskoy, with a 15:6 victory, Idman.biz reports.

He then advanced to the semifinals after a thrilling 15:14 win against Estonian fencer Nikita Doronin. However, in the semifinals, he was narrowly defeated by Estonian Marek Puhma with a 13:15 score, securing the bronze medal.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mammadov to be president of the federation in Russia for another four years
25 January 15:13
Fencing

Mammadov to be president of the federation in Russia for another four years

Azerbaijan's compatriot has headed this organization since 2021
Azerbaijan championship of fencers ended - WINNERS
30 December 2024 10:34
Fencing

Azerbaijan championship of fencers ended - WINNERS

Azerbaijan championship of teenagers and young people in fencing has been concluded
Azerbaijan Champions in sabre and epee fencing announced - PHOTOS
23 December 2024 09:00
Fencing

Azerbaijan Champions in sabre and epee fencing announced - PHOTOS

The Azerbaijan Fencing Championship has officially commenced at the Sports Hall of Azerbaijan Technical University
Alisher Usmanov steps down as President of the International Fencing Federation
5 December 2024 11:35
Fencing

Alisher Usmanov steps down as President of the International Fencing Federation

Alisher Usmanov, the president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), has voluntarily stepped down from his position
Old-new president of the International Fencing Federation
30 November 2024 17:34
Fencing

Old-new president of the International Fencing Federation

71-year-old Alishir Usmanov was elected president of the International Fencing Federation
17-year-old fencer who won gold medal: "I didn't expect a better result from myself"
18 November 2024 13:48
Fencing

17-year-old fencer who won gold medal: "I didn't expect a better result from myself"

"They knew me well, but the strongest one won"

Most read

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0
25 January 10:38
Football

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0

Argentina's U20 team delivers a shocking result in the South American Championship opener

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?
25 January 11:20
Football

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' salary at Schalke has been revealed
Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi
26 January 15:22
Football

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi

The journalist emphasized that the Portuguese footballer has incredible respect for Lionel Messi
Brazil national team captain after Juninho
25 January 14:21
Football

Brazil national team captain after Juninho

Flamengo continues to strengthen its squad, having transferred Juninho from Qarabag