30 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan championship of fencers ended - WINNERS

Fencing
News
30 December 2024 10:34
19
Azerbaijan championship of fencers ended - WINNERS

Azerbaijan championship of teenagers and young people in fencing has been concluded.

On the second day of the competition held at the Sports Hall of Azerbaijan Technical University, the winners of the sabre and epee categories were determined, Idman.biz reports.

The prize-winners of the championship, which was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation, were awarded with diplomas and medals.

Sabre
Men
1. Rasul Aliyev
2. Abbas Huseynov
3. Daniel Verstakovas, Aykhan Khasiyev

Women
1. Valentina Zeynalova
2. Farah Abasova
3. Zarifa Huseynova, Irina Lobas

Epee
Men
1. Mirkhatai Mammadov
2. Emin Safarbeyov
3. Oruj Misirzade, Muhammad Asadullayev

Women
1. Khadija Hasanli
2. Nazrin Mehdiyeva
3. Aynur Guliyeva, Mirnuray Abasova

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Champions in sabre and epee fencing announced - PHOTOS
23 December 09:00
Fencing

Azerbaijan Champions in sabre and epee fencing announced - PHOTOS

The Azerbaijan Fencing Championship has officially commenced at the Sports Hall of Azerbaijan Technical University
Alisher Usmanov steps down as President of the International Fencing Federation
5 December 11:35
Fencing

Alisher Usmanov steps down as President of the International Fencing Federation

Alisher Usmanov, the president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), has voluntarily stepped down from his position
Old-new president of the International Fencing Federation
30 November 17:34
Fencing

Old-new president of the International Fencing Federation

71-year-old Alishir Usmanov was elected president of the International Fencing Federation
17-year-old fencer who won gold medal: "I didn't expect a better result from myself"
18 November 13:48
Fencing

17-year-old fencer who won gold medal: "I didn't expect a better result from myself"

"They knew me well, but the strongest one won"
Azerbaijani fencers fall short in Algeria
12 November 09:15
Fencing

Azerbaijani fencers fall short in Algeria

The Algerian Oran hosted a stage of the Sabre Fencing World Cup, where Azerbaijan’s national team faced disappointment
Azerbaijani fencer won a silver medal in Istanbul - PHOTO
10 November 11:11
Fencing

Azerbaijani fencer won a silver medal in Istanbul - PHOTO

In Istanbul, Turkiye, Cadet Circuit is held among teenagers under 17 years of age in the saber type of fencing

Most read

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career
29 December 09:56
Football

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
28 December 10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans
Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed
28 December 17:42
Football

Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed

The favorites for the English Premier League title have been revealed
Balotelli set to change clubs again
28 December 16:31
Football

Balotelli set to change clubs again

The Italian forward is expected to leave Genoa, the club he joined two months ago