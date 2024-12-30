Azerbaijan championship of fencers ended - WINNERS

Azerbaijan championship of teenagers and young people in fencing has been concluded.

On the second day of the competition held at the Sports Hall of Azerbaijan Technical University, the winners of the sabre and epee categories were determined, Idman.biz reports.

The prize-winners of the championship, which was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation, were awarded with diplomas and medals.

Sabre

Men

1. Rasul Aliyev

2. Abbas Huseynov

3. Daniel Verstakovas, Aykhan Khasiyev

Women

1. Valentina Zeynalova

2. Farah Abasova

3. Zarifa Huseynova, Irina Lobas

Epee

Men

1. Mirkhatai Mammadov

2. Emin Safarbeyov

3. Oruj Misirzade, Muhammad Asadullayev

Women

1. Khadija Hasanli

2. Nazrin Mehdiyeva

3. Aynur Guliyeva, Mirnuray Abasova

