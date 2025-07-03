National Road Cycling Championship concludes in Azerbaijan - WINNERS/PHOTO

The National Road Cycling Championship has come to an end, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation.

More than 100 athletes across various age groups took part in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

On the final day, the strongest cyclists were determined in the 110 km group race for junior boys and Elite/U-23 men categories.

In the junior boys division, Artyom Proskuryakov from the Republic Olympic Cycling School claimed first place. His teammate Ali Bakhshiyev finished third, while Suleyman Alakbarov from the Elchin Asadov Cycling School secured the silver medal.

In the Elite/U-23 men's category, Musa Mikayilzade, representing the Young Professional Cyclists Club, became the national champion in both the individual time trial and the group race. Tural Israfilov and Nofal Nuriyev, both from the Republic Olympic Cycling School, won silver and bronze respectively.

Azerbaijan National Championship – Group Race Results (110 km)

Junior Boys:

Artyom Proskuryakov (Republic Olympic Cycling School) – 3:35:35 Suleyman Alakbarov (Elchin Asadov Cycling School) – 3:37:25 Ali Bakhshiyev (Republic Olympic Cycling School) – 3:40:18

Elite/U-23 Men:

Musa Mikayilzade (Young Professional Cyclists Club) – 3:17:06 Tural Israfilov (Republic Olympic Cycling School) – 3:23:57 Nofal Nuriyev (Republic Olympic Cycling School) – 3:45:05

