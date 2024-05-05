5 May 2024
Towards the Olympics: Kazakh cyclist went from Baku to Paris

Cycling
News
5 May 2024 11:11
"Today I am in the land of our friend Azerbaijan."

This was told to Idman.biz by Kazakh cyclist Rabbim Barashov.

He started the bicycle tour related to the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. Barashov went from Baku to the capital of France.

The athlete said that he lives in Aktau: "From there, we can fly to Baku in an hour. We have a common sky and sea. We have the same roots."

According to Barashov, he has been preparing for this trip for a year: "Paris is extremely far away. The Olympics is an event where wars and conflicts stop. I consider myself a representative of friendship between nations. I am very grateful to the Azerbaijani consul Elchin, who helped me. Federation representatives welcomed me to Azerbaijan, gave me a room, they even organized a car to take me to the border with Georgia. I'm glad to be there before the Olympic Games. I'm 64 years old and I'm a fan of cycling. I invite everyone to this way of life, namely cycling."

Stating that he will be a fan of Kazakhstan and the our friend, Azerbaijan team, at the Olympics, Rabbim Barashov emphasized that there are strong wrestlers and boxers in Azerbaijan: "I will be with the flags, I will applaud, I will support our athletes."

It should be noted that Rabbim Barashov will travel along the Baku-Tbilisi-Batumi-Ankara-Istanbul-Sofia-Budapest-Belgrade-Munich-Paris route.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

