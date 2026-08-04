Unusual claim at the Tour de France: Do larger breasts provide an advantage?

Some riders competing in the women's Tour de France have reportedly been using breast-enhancing inserts to improve their aerodynamics, as reported by İdman.Biz, citing Het Nieuwsblad.

The method is said to reduce aerodynamic drag, potentially giving a rider an advantage of up to 0.78 seconds per kilometre under ideal conditions.

Several teams have reportedly raised the issue with the race commissaires. They have requested that female commissaires inspect riders before each stage.

According to the report, the purpose of the inspections would be to prevent competitors from gaining an artificial aerodynamic advantage through the use of such equipment.