Veterans tournament to be held for the first time at the Azerbaijani Cycling Championships

For the first time, the Masters category will be included in the program of the Azerbaijani Cycling Championships.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event will be held as part of the national championships scheduled for June 27-30 in accordance with the 2026 calendar approved by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation.

The competition will feature amateur cyclists aged 35 and above, who will compete for medals in a 15-kilometer individual time trial.

The Masters races will take place on June 28 on the course leading toward the settlement of Gala.

Participants will be divided into two age groups:

* Masters 35-49 years

* Masters 50 years and older

It should be noted that this will be the first time a veterans' competition is organized as part of the Azerbaijani Cycling Championships.