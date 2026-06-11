Azerbaijan track cycling team to compete in Brno and Austria Grand Prix events

National squad will take part in two international competitions from June 12 to 14

The Azerbaijan national track cycling team will compete in the Grandprix Brno Cycling Track and Grandprix Austria events, scheduled to take place from June 12 to 14, İdman.biz reports.

According to information released by the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, the team will begin its international campaign in Brno, Czechia, before continuing its participation in Austria.

Azerbaijan's U-23 squad will be represented by Tural Israfilov and Maksim Trendelyov. In the junior category, Rahim Nagiyev, Chingiz Isayev, Murad Nadirov and Nihad Khudoyev will compete against riders from several European countries. Viktoriya Sidorenko has also been included in the national delegation.

The events are expected to provide valuable international experience for Azerbaijan's young cyclists as they continue their preparations for future continental and world-level competitions.

The Azerbaijani team will be led by head coach Vladimir Bushanskiy and senior coach Elchin Gasimov.