11 June 2026
EN

Azerbaijan track cycling team to compete in Brno and Austria Grand Prix events

Cycling
News
11 June 2026 11:00
46
Azerbaijan track cycling team to compete in Brno and Austria Grand Prix events

National squad will take part in two international competitions from June 12 to 14

The Azerbaijan national track cycling team will compete in the Grandprix Brno Cycling Track and Grandprix Austria events, scheduled to take place from June 12 to 14, İdman.biz reports.

According to information released by the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, the team will begin its international campaign in Brno, Czechia, before continuing its participation in Austria.

Azerbaijan's U-23 squad will be represented by Tural Israfilov and Maksim Trendelyov. In the junior category, Rahim Nagiyev, Chingiz Isayev, Murad Nadirov and Nihad Khudoyev will compete against riders from several European countries. Viktoriya Sidorenko has also been included in the national delegation.

The events are expected to provide valuable international experience for Azerbaijan's young cyclists as they continue their preparations for future continental and world-level competitions.

The Azerbaijani team will be led by head coach Vladimir Bushanskiy and senior coach Elchin Gasimov.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Vladimir Bushansky: “Azerbaijani cycling has a chance to reach the 2028 Olympics”
22 May 18:13
Cycling

Vladimir Bushansky: “Azerbaijani cycling has a chance to reach the 2028 Olympics”

The head coach and sporting director of Azerbaijan’s national cycling team spoke about the recent “Baku-Khankendi” race and the future prospects of local riders

How “Baku-Khankendi” was noticed around the world: Azerbaijan returns to major cycling - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + PHOTO
15 May 16:59
Cycling

How “Baku-Khankendi” was noticed around the world: Azerbaijan returns to major cycling - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + PHOTO

The Azerbaijani stage race became a special event for both international and local riders
Burnett celebrates first professional victory after “Baku-Khankendi” triumph
14 May 15:36
Cycling

Burnett celebrates first professional victory after “Baku-Khankendi” triumph

New Zealand rider says final 50 kilometres of decisive stage were especially demanding

Josh Burnett wins “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race after final-stage victory
14 May 14:35
Cycling

Josh Burnett wins “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race after final-stage victory

New Zealand rider tops general classification by three seconds as Burgos Burpellet BH win team standings

New Zealand rider Barnett wins final stage of “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO
14 May 13:13
Cycling

New Zealand rider Barnett wins final stage of “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

Prestigious UCI event concludes in Khankendi after five stages across Azerbaijan

Kazakh team dominates "Baku-Khankendi" cycling race
13 May 15:47
Cycling

Kazakh team dominates "Baku-Khankendi" cycling race

Yevgeniy Fyodorov keeps hold of the yellow jersey, while Musa Mikailzade remains Azerbaijan’s top-ranked rider

Most read

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026
9 June 11:34
World Cup 2026

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026

Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio to take charge of Mexico vs South Africa curtain-raiser in Mexico City
Arsenal part ways with head of medical department
9 June 10:59
Football

Arsenal part ways with head of medical department

Club reshuffle follows injury-hit season that saw several key players spend lengthy spells on the sidelines
Saudi clubs prepare major move for Barcelona star Raphinha
9 June 15:06
Football

Saudi clubs prepare major move for Barcelona star Raphinha

Al Hilal and Al Nassr reportedly ready to offer the Brazilian winger a lucrative contract and €80 million transfer fee
Rashford removes Barcelona from social media profile amid transfer uncertainty
10 June 15:25
World football

Rashford removes Barcelona from social media profile amid transfer uncertainty

Catalan club reportedly abandons plans to sign England forward permanently after Anthony Gordon deal